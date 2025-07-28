Former Cape Cod state rep Matthew Patrick has died

FALMOUTH – Former 3rd Barnstable District state representative Matthew Patrick has died.

Patrick held the office from 2001 to 2011. He ran for Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate in 2014, but lost.

Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley said Patrick was a tireless advocate for the issues he championed. A clean and healthy environment was his life’s work, and his tenures on the Falmouth Select Board and the Massachusetts Legislature were highlighted with accomplishments in those vital policy areas, said Sheriff Buckley.

Middlesex and Worcester Senator James Eldridge called his former colleague a great climate leader on Cape Cod for offshore wind at a time when it was extremely unpopular.

In an Instagram post, Eldridge added: “Matt was a truly independent voice on Beacon Hill…In his heart, Matt was an organizer, deeply committed to many issues, though environmental protection was his passion. After Matt left elective office, I remember visiting him and his wife Louise at their house, and attending Cape Cod meetings with him on climate, water infrastructure…Matt was both a citizen deeply angry about injustices in the world and slow progress on Beacon Hill, and a gentle soul with a love for life, a great sense of humor, and always up for a deep conversation.”