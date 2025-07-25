Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe chair pleads guilty to tax crimes

MASHPEE – The former Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and former President of the Tribe’s Gaming Authority Cedric Cromwell has pleaded guilty to failing to report more than $177,000 in income.
Most of the income was related to the First Light Resort and Casino, which the Tribe’s Gaming Authority is building in Taunton.
The crimes are a step down from previous extortion charges leveled against Cromwell.
The following is the full statement from the Department of Justice:
The former Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and former President of the Tribe’s Gaming Authority pleaded guilty yesterday to failing to report more than $177,000 in income on his federal income tax returns for 2014 – 2017. Most of the income was related to the First Light Resort and Casino, which the Tribe’s Gaming Authority is building in Taunton.
Cedric Cromwell, 60, of Attleboro, Mass. pleaded guilty to four counts of filing a false tax return. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Nov. 5, 2025, 2025. Judge Gorton will impose sentence on both Cromwell’s tax convictions and his reinstated extortion convictions at that time.
In March 2021, a federal grand jury sitting in Boston indicted Cromwell on the tax charges and charges that he extorted an architecture-and-design firm that had a contract to serve as the Gaming Authority’s “owner’s representative” for the casino project. The trial court severed the tax counts from the extortion counts, which went to trial in the spring of 2022. On May 5, 2022, a federal jury sitting in Boston convicted Cromwell of three counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. The trial court dismissed the jury’s convictions, but the First Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated them on Sept. 27, 2024. Cromwell filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court but the Court declined to hear his appeal.
Cromwell’s unreported income included $57,549 that he extorted from the architecture-and-design firm. Cromwell also failed to report $45,023 that he received from the initial architect on the casino project. Finally, he failed to report $74,821 that he received from one or more companies which developed and supplied forest carbon offsets.
The charge of filing a false tax return provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $100,000. The charges of extortion under color of official right and conspiring to commit extortion under color of official right each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Wichers and Jared C. Dolan of the Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.