Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe chair pleads guilty to tax crimes

MASHPEE – The former Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and former President of the Tribe’s Gaming Authority Cedric Cromwell has pleaded guilty to failing to report more than $177,000 in income.

Most of the income was related to the First Light Resort and Casino, which the Tribe’s Gaming Authority is building in Taunton.

The crimes are a step down from previous extortion charges leveled against Cromwell.

The following is the full statement from the Department of Justice: