Fourth West Nile Virus positive sample found in Falmouth

The Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project collects routine mosquito samples as part of state surveillance programs for mosquito-borne diseases.

FALMOUTH -The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced that West Nile Virus has been detected in 2 mosquito samples collected from Falmouth Tuesday near Siders Pond and Woods Hole Road.

The last positive mosquito sample detected in Falmouth was July 29, off Woods Hole Road.

There have been 4 positive WNV mosquito samples detected in Falmouth this year, but no human cases.

The state issued the following advice to help cut down on potential transmission of the virus: