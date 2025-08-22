Fourth West Nile Virus positive sample found in Falmouth

The last positive mosquito sample detected in Falmouth was July 29, off Woods Hole Road.
There have been 4 positive WNV mosquito samples detected in Falmouth this year, but no human cases.
The state issued the following advice to help cut down on potential transmission of the virus:
Avoid Mosquito Bites
• Apply Insect Repellent when you go outdoors. Use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m
toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3,
8-diol (PMD)] according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be
used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on
older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.
Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping
gear and should not be applied to skin.
• Clothing Can Help reduce mosquito bites. Although it may be difficult to do when it’s hot,
wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your
skin.
• Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours – The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many
mosquitoes. When risk is increased, consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the
evening or early morning. If you are outdoors at any time and notice mosquitoes around you, take
steps to avoid being bitten by moving indoors, covering up and/or wearing repellant.
Mosquito-Proof Your Home
• Drain Standing Water – Many mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of
places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold
water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change
water in birdbaths frequently.
• Install or Repair Screens – Some mosquitoes like to come indoors. Keep them outside by having
tightly fitting screens on all your windows and doors.