Free Hazardous Waste Collection for Barnstable Residents Set For Saturday

MARSTONS MILLS – Barnstable residents will have the opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste on Saturday, June 27 for free.

The Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works’ Solid Waste Division will be collaborating with Barnstable County to hold the collection at 45 Flint Street in Marstons Mills from 9 a.m. to noon.

Proof of year round residency or residential property ownership must be presented.

For more information, including what is acceptable for disposal, visit the town’s website by clicking here.