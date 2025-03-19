Friends of National Seashore Concerned About Federal Money Drying Up

WELLFLEET – Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore says they’re worried about funding for trail maintenance and more at the seashore amid ongoing federal program cuts.

The Seashore already lost 3 probationary employees to federal layoffs, which provoked protests in some Outer Cape communities like Eastham.

The group added they’re also worried about summer hires that maintain the park which draws around 4 million visitors every year, saying money for wages has yet to be released by the federal government.