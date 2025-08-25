Fundraising campaign underway for centuries-old Falmouth property

Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Historical Society is raising $1 million to restore the historic Dr. Francis Wicks House.

The Historical Society manages the Wicks House which was built in 1790. It is one of only two original Whaling Sea Captain homes on Cape Cod open to the public.

The Historical Society says with public support, they aim to restore the Wicks house to its former glory, ensuring that the cornerstone of community heritage continues to inspire and educate future generations.

The fundraising campaign would also ensure long-term financial sustainability of the Wicks House and cover education and outreach.

For more info, visit the Falmouth Historical Society website.