Gov. Baker Seeking Federal Guidance on Arrivals from Haiti

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is seeking guidance from the federal government as Massachusetts tries to offer assistance to new arrivals from Haiti.

In a letter to the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary, Baker said a significant portion of arrivals either lack documentation or have unclear documentation.

That makes them ineligible for federal or state help. The state is also looking for information on the number of expected arrivals to Massachusetts.

Baker contrasted the situation with that of Afghan evacuees settling in the U.S., and requested the same level of communication for Haitian arrivals.

Massachusetts is expecting to welcome about 1,100 Afghans.

The Associated Press