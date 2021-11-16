You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Gov. Baker Seeking Federal Guidance on Arrivals from Haiti

Gov. Baker Seeking Federal Guidance on Arrivals from Haiti

November 15, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is seeking guidance from the federal government as Massachusetts tries to offer assistance to new arrivals from Haiti.

In a letter to the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary, Baker said a significant portion of arrivals either lack documentation or have unclear documentation.

That makes them ineligible for federal or state help. The state is also looking for information on the number of expected arrivals to Massachusetts.

Baker contrasted the situation with that of Afghan evacuees settling in the U.S., and requested the same level of communication for Haitian arrivals.

Massachusetts is expecting to welcome about 1,100 Afghans.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 