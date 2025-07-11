Grants awarded for Mid-Cape, Outer Cape PFAS projects

BOSTON – Governor Healey’s administration is awarding $1 million in grant money to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Water Department to remove PFAS contamination.

The public water system will use the funds for the construction and installation of treatment facilities to remove the contamination from several water system wells.

The state is also awarding over $50,000 to Stone’s Throw Condominium in Truro.

The public water system will use the money for testing, engineering, permitting and installation associated with PFAS treatment at the system’s well house.

“Our communities need help taking on emerging contaminants like PFAS and manganese,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “We have a responsibility to work together so that every water supplier has the support they need in navigating these challenges, and that water rates are kept affordable as they do. We are doubling down on this work further in our Mass Ready Act to keep our drinking water safe and clean.”

The Healey-Driscoll Administration on Tuesday announced more than $14.7 million in grants have been awarded to 21 public water suppliers.