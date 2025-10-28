Great Blizzards hockey reaches Martha’s Vineyard

VINEYARD HAVEN – Local all-inclusive ice hockey program the Great Blizzards are expanding to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Blizzards currently play out of The Bog in Kingston, Tony Kent Arena in Dennis, as well as Larsen Rink in Winthrop. The program serves more than 85 players across the three locations.

The new venue is at the Martha’s Vineyard Arena at the YMCA in Vineyard Haven, which hosted an open house for the Blizzards earlier this month.

“We were approached by a very enthusiastic group of organizers who wanted to bring ice hockey to the significant special needs community on the island,” said Steve Nearman, Founder and Executive Director of The Great Blizz and Board member of Special Hockey International. “When we met with this group, our Board was so impressed with the passion and energy that we decided to bring our brand of special hockey to them and to the people of Martha’s Vineyard.”

The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts Special Hockey team, a member of USA Hockey, is for those who cannot play on any other team due to cognitive, intellectual, developmental and/or physical disabilities ages 4 to adult. They take the ice mid-November through the end of April.

Opportunities for coaches and other volunteers of all ages are available. No coaching experience is required. For inquiries, contact [email protected] or call 703-587-4321.