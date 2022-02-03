You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Hall of Fame Coach Bill Fitch Dies, Led Celtics to ’81 title

Hall of Fame Coach Bill Fitch Dies, Led Celtics to ’81 title

February 3, 2022

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bill Fitch, who guided the Boston Celtics to one of their championships during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 89.

A two-time NBA coach of the year, Fitch died Wednesday in Lake Conroe, Texas.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Fitch’s daughter, Marcy Ann Coville, said he was surrounded by family.

No cause of death was given.

Fitch coached for 25 seasons in the NBA, starting with the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers in 1970.

He was Larry Bird’s first pro coach with Boston, later won a title with the Celtics in 1981 and spent time with Houston, New Jersey and the Los Angeles Clippers before retiring in 1998.

He was elected to the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

By TOM WITHERS, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 