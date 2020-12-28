You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / ‘Hallelujah!’ Nursing Home Residents, Staff Get Vaccine

December 28, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The plan to give the coronavirus vaccine to all residents and workers in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts is underway.

Nancy Vecchione Colonero, a 103-year-old a resident of the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough, was one of the first people get the first dose of the inoculation.

She called it a privilege.

Shirley Nolan, a retired teacher who lives at the Benjamin Healthcare Center in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood, said Hallelujah after she got the vaccine.  

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders has said about 115,000 long-term care residents and staff statewide need to be vaccinated.

Associated Press 

