Harris Positive for COVID-19, Biden Not a ‘Close Contact’

April 26, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says.

It’s a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days.

The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms.” After consulting with her physicians, Harris is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill.

Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

By ZEKE MILLER, The Associated Press
