Harwich Teacher Named Winner of Skillful Teachers 2020

HARWICH – Second grade English Language Arts and Special Education teacher at Harwich Elementary School, Jamie Fougere, was recently named the Grand Prize Winner at the Research for Better Teaching Skillful Teacher’s 2020 Video Contest.

In her winning video, Fougere showcased multiple skills from The Skillful Teacher with particular strengths in management, instructional strategies and motivation in her phonics lesson with her Grade 2 students.

“Jamie Fougere’s highly skilled instructional strategies in this ELA lesson exemplify what the criteria for success should be for her students, as they achieve all targeted learning outcomes she projected,” said Assistant Principle of Harwich Elementary School Sharon Hughes in a statement.

Hughes nominated Fougere for the award.

“She clearly has exemplary management skills (momentum and routines from beginning to end of the lesson) and keeps student motivation levels high because she has established close, personal relationships with each student, as a result, she has built trust and students take academic risks in this comfortable classroom climate she established and maintains.”

RBT is an educational research and teacher training facility in Acton, Massachusetts.

Entries for the contest were submitted from all around the country.

Fougere’s 14-minute video is now a part of RBT’s video resource library for training teachers.