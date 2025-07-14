You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Harwich Town Band recognized for 50 years of entertainment

Harwich Town Band recognized for 50 years of entertainment

July 14, 2025

Proclamation from Harwich Select Board

HARWICH – The Harwich Select Board issued a proclamation designating July 1st as Harwich Town Band Day, as the Band is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. 

The proclamation says the Band has served as a cherished cultural institution, bringing the joy of music to residents and visitors alike over that time.

It also says, “the band has upheld a legacy of excellence, providing summer concerts that unite generations in the shared experience of live music, enhancing Harwich’s vibrant cultural landscape.”

A concert was performed on the day of the proclamation at Brooks Park.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 