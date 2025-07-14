Harwich Town Band recognized for 50 years of entertainment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HARWICH – The Harwich Select Board issued a proclamation designating July 1st as Harwich Town Band Day, as the Band is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

The proclamation says the Band has served as a cherished cultural institution, bringing the joy of music to residents and visitors alike over that time.

It also says, “the band has upheld a legacy of excellence, providing summer concerts that unite generations in the shared experience of live music, enhancing Harwich’s vibrant cultural landscape.”

A concert was performed on the day of the proclamation at Brooks Park.