Housing Assistance Corporation to Hold Info Session on 30 Affordable Units

May 13, 2022

BREWSTER – The Housing Assistance Corporation will host a virtual information session on May 18 at 5:30pm to discuss the details on 30 affordable apartments available through lottery at Brewster Woods. 

The units include one, two and three-bedroom apartments in a brand new space. 

The complex will include off-street parking, central laundry, and tenant storage, as well as 24-hour emergency maintenance. 

HAC said that rents are expected to be $1,094 for one bedrooms and $1,312 for two bedrooms. 

“The completion of Brewster Woods represents the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration between the Town of Brewster, the Brewster Housing Authority, HAC and Preservation of Affordable Housing, Inc.,” said Director of Housing Development and Planning for Housing Assistance David Quinn.

“It will bring 30 new units of affordable housing online at a time when they are sorely needed.”

Applications for apartments can be filled out online at HAC’s website here. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 1 at 5 pm.

Applicants must have an income at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income for Barnstable County.

