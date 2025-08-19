You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Housing Assistance is running a class for first-time homebuyers

August 19, 2025

HYANNIS – The Housing Assistance Corporation of Cape Cod is offering a new class for renters who are considering whether they’re ready to purchase a home.

The one-hour class is called “First Steps to Home Ownership” and it’s being held online August 26th, September 24th, October 21st and December 2nd. If further-interested, Housing Assistance says there will be a multi-session workshop that follows.

Topics include budgeting and credit, the lending process, loan programs, and affordable homeownership opportunities in the community.

HAC officials say many people don’t know where to begin in the first-time home-buying process and they don’t know what lenders are looking for in order to approve them for a mortgage.  

“This new educational opportunity is being offered to complement our education course offerings and make the process more accessible to those just getting started,” said Catherine Clark, Housing Assistance’s vice president of community engagement. “Part of our mission is to empower individuals and to provide them with education and support to become homeowners. That’s the American dream.”

For more information about the First Steps to Home Ownership class, visit the Housing Assistance website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

