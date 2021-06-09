Hyannis Main Street Receives MassDevelopment Funding

HYANNIS – In order to help in the reopening process as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to ebb, MassDevelopment has awarded $10,000 in grants to the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District.

The money, supported by the Commonwealth Places, COVID19 Response program, will go towards a program providing grants of about $500 to local businesses on Main Street.

Storefront lights, plants and other décor and outdoor seating are among some of the improvements that businesses can make with the grant funding.

“Before this pandemic, the vibrant centers of our cities and towns were not only a driving force behind the strength of local economies, they were the places where we gathered to dine, to shop, and to be entertained, and the Commonwealth Places program is one way that we can help these areas bounce back stronger than ever,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy in a statement.

Kennealy serves as the chair of the MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors.

MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said that the money arrives during a critical moment in the reopening process where some local entrepreneurs are still trying to jump start their businesses.

“MassDevelopment is focused on critical neighborhoods in communities like downtown Hyannis to make sure they are not left behind as we advance economic recovery. We are proud to support the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District and the work it does to revitalize storefronts and activate its Main Street.”