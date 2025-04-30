Increased Fire Risk for Cape and Islands Wednesday

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk advisory for Wednesday for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties.
With strong winds and dry air, they urged caution handling any potential ignition sources like machinery and matches.
They also warned that any fires that do start will likely spread quickly.
Meanwhile, the Cape and Islands remain in significant drought status with low groundwater levels.
The following is the National Weather Service summary:
...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD WEDNESDAY... The combination of southwest wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph developing by afternoon along with minimum relative humidity values dropping to between 15 and 25 percent will result in an elevated risk for fire spread tomorrow. Exercise caution handling any potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Any fires that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. This forecast considers meteorological, fuel, and land conditions and has been developed in coordination with state fire and land management officials.