Increased Fire Risk for Cape and Islands Wednesday

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk advisory for Wednesday for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties.

With strong winds and dry air, they urged caution handling any potential ignition sources like machinery and matches.

They also warned that any fires that do start will likely spread quickly.

Meanwhile, the Cape and Islands remain in significant drought status with low groundwater levels.

The following is the National Weather Service summary: