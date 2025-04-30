You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Increased Fire Risk for Cape and Islands Wednesday

Increased Fire Risk for Cape and Islands Wednesday

April 30, 2025

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk advisory for Wednesday for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties. 

With strong winds and dry air, they urged caution handling any potential ignition sources like machinery and matches.

They also warned that any fires that do start will likely spread quickly. 

Meanwhile, the Cape and Islands remain in significant drought status with low groundwater levels. 

The following is the National Weather Service summary:

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD WEDNESDAY...

The combination of southwest wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph
developing by afternoon along with minimum relative humidity
values dropping to between 15 and 25 percent will result in an
elevated risk for fire spread tomorrow.

Exercise caution handling any potential ignition sources, including
machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Any fires that ignite will have
the potential to spread quickly.

This forecast considers meteorological, fuel, and land conditions
and has been developed in coordination with state fire and land
management officials.
