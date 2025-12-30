January hearing has been set for lawsuit challenging pause on wind energy projects

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – A federal judge has set a hearing on January 16th for a lawsuit filed over the Trump Administration’s pause on wind energy projects.

A Virginia offshore wind project, Dominion Energy, asked a federal judge to block an order that halted construction of their project, along with four others, including Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts, over national security concerns.

Dominion said that the government’s order from last week was arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The Trump administration said there were national security risks associated with the project, and that the pause was in effect for at least 90 days.

Governor Maura Healey’s office says Vineyard Wind I has been producing power since January 2025 and has nearly completed construction, capable of producing 572 MW of power. Healey’s office says the Trump administration’s stop work order means Massachusetts is losing out on new, additional power generation that could power over 200,000 homes and businesses this winter.

Healey joined the governors of New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island in sending a letter to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to demand an immediate lifting of the stop work orders for the five offshore wind projects, which also includes Revolution Wind. The governors claimed Trump’s actions will raise energy bills and kill jobs, and demanded a classified briefing to review the “unexplained” national security threats used to place the stop work orders.

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter