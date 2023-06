HYANNIS – The JFK Hyannis Museum has joined the nationwide Blue Star Museums initiative, which provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. Military personnel and their families this summer.

The program runs through Labor Day, and is a collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, along with the Department of Defense.

Museum officials said they are honored to provide a welcoming atmosphere to members of the military and thank them for their service.