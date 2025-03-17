You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Judges Put Temporary Stop To Firing Of Federal Workers

Judges Put Temporary Stop To Firing Of Federal Workers

March 17, 2025

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has secured an order temporarily reinstating federal probationary employees who were fired by the Trump administration.

Two federal judges handed down their orders on Thursday. They separately found legal problems with the way the mass terminations were carried out, and ordered thousands of employees to be brought back on the job, on at least a temporary basis.

The White House has already appealed.

Campbell said she’ll continue to stand up for federal workers in Massachusetts, protecting them from reckless actions.

On Cape Cod, those cuts included NOAA workers at Woods Hole and employees at the Cape Cod National Seashore. 

Massachusetts is also part of a coalition of attorneys general who are suing to stop efforts to dismantle the Department of Education.

Campbell claims neither President Trump nor his Secretary of Education have the power to demolish a congressionally-created department.

The coalition is seeking a court order to stop policies that are drastically cutting the DOE’s workforce and programs. 

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

