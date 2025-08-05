You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Korean War memorial restored at Route 6 visitor center

Korean War memorial restored at Route 6 visitor center

August 5, 2025

Photo from Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr Facebook page.

YARMOUTH – The Route 6 Welcome Center in Yarmouth had its Korean War Memorial plaques restored last month.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr called it a fitting tribute to the Cape and Islands veterans who served in the Korean War.

Cyr credited Mary Vilbon, president and CEO of the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce, and the Chamber for managing the welcome center and helping to lead the charge on the restoration.

Also involved in the community effort were the Hyannis Rotary Club, which is celebrating 100 years of service. They restored the garden, with plants donated by the Hyannis Country Garden.

Photo from Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr Facebook page.

Remarks were delivered at a July 22nd ceremony by Jim Seymour of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center, and Cyr says many veterans joined in the remembrance.

May this space always serve as a place of reflection, pride, and gratitude,” said Cyr. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


