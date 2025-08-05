Korean War memorial restored at Route 6 visitor center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – The Route 6 Welcome Center in Yarmouth had its Korean War Memorial plaques restored last month.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr called it a fitting tribute to the Cape and Islands veterans who served in the Korean War.

Cyr credited Mary Vilbon, president and CEO of the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce, and the Chamber for managing the welcome center and helping to lead the charge on the restoration.

Also involved in the community effort were the Hyannis Rotary Club, which is celebrating 100 years of service. They restored the garden, with plants donated by the Hyannis Country Garden.

Remarks were delivered at a July 22nd ceremony by Jim Seymour of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center, and Cyr says many veterans joined in the remembrance.

“May this space always serve as a place of reflection, pride, and gratitude,” said Cyr.