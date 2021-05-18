Demand for Large-Scale COVID Vaccination Clinics Waning

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Health Department said that with the majority of the town’s population already vaccinated, demand on the municipal and Barnstable COVID vaccine clinics will slowly wane.

Large-scale clinics on Cape Cod include locations like the Barnstable County Fairgrounds and Cape Cod Community College.

“Eventually we’re going to stop doing the big, large clinics because we just don’t have a lot of desire. We’re going to work our way with smaller things, maybe more pointed. Maybe at ongoing events, summer events, we’ll have a pop up [vaccination clinic] here or there to catch people who might want it,” said Health Agent Scott McGann.

“It’s a lot of work to put on a clinic, have the fairgrounds opened up, the volunteers waving people through, and only have 50 people show up.”

While McGann said that the fairgrounds vaccination location will likely close first, with the 4Cs location sticking around longer.

“Eventually we’ll be sunsetting those. Plus the Fairground would like to become a fairground again,” said McGann.

McGann reported that 80 percent of people eligible for the vaccine in town have received at least one dose in.

Fifty-five percent of the town’s residents are fully vaccinated.

The recent approval of the Pfizer-brand COVID vaccine for those aged 12 to 16 is partly responsible for the increase in the town’s vaccination rates, which are some of the best rates in the country, said McGann.