Lawmakers Supporting Boosts for Blue Economy

HYANNIS – As more blue economy developments occur along the region’s coast and off its shores, lawmakers and advocacy groups are voicing the need for environmental protections.

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran was among several lawmakers who recently filed bills that would provide more job training for blue-economy careers such as in offshore wind.

She also emphasized the need for more climate action and protections for wildlife to ensure the impacts of developments are offset and the industry can remain sustainable.

New England Aquarium has also supported the measures, adding that action must be taken to protect wildlife and ensure sustainability for regional ecosystems, as well as the economy.

“Massachusetts’ blue economy is booming and conservation and economic development are not mutually exclusive. Focusing on impacts to the ocean has never been more critical,” said James Sutherland, the Aquarium’s Associate Vice President of Public Policy and Advocacy, in a statement.

“We have a stake in this work as a leading conservation organization in Boston, so we are stepping up to initiate and advocate for legislation to address the myriad environmental and climate change issues facing our ocean and our blue economy.”

According to NOAA, ocean-related industries brought in over $8 billion and employed over 100,000 individuals in 2019.