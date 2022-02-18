Lawsuit Seeks to End Deal Between Barnstable Sheriff and ICE

BOSTON (AP) — A group of Massachusetts taxpayers represented by civil rights attorneys has filed a lawsuit seeking to end an agreement between the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gives local officers the power to enforce federal immigration laws.

The Boston Globe reports the suit was filed this week by Lawyers for Civil Rights and Rights Behind Bars.

The suit says there’s no statutory foundation empowering a sheriff to sign a contract to enforce federal civil immigration law, nor is there any basis in the state constitution for such authority.

The Barnstable sheriff and an ICE spokesperson both declined comment.

The Associated Press