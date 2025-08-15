You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / LISTEN: Barnstable County considers luxury real estate transfer fee — Sunday Journal

August 15, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County’s Assembly of Delegates is considering a transfer fee for luxury real estate sales to help fund solutions to the affordable housing crisis declared by Cape Cod’s county government.

Deputy Speaker Dan Gessen says it’s in its earliest stages, but a potential funding source for the Cape would go a long way in making the region more livable for year-round residents who can keep the economy rolling. 

The assembly will review more information at their next meeting Tuesday, August 20. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


