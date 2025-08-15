LISTEN: Barnstable County considers luxury real estate transfer fee — Sunday Journal

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County’s Assembly of Delegates is considering a transfer fee for luxury real estate sales to help fund solutions to the affordable housing crisis declared by Cape Cod’s county government.

Deputy Speaker Dan Gessen says it’s in its earliest stages, but a potential funding source for the Cape would go a long way in making the region more livable for year-round residents who can keep the economy rolling.

The assembly will review more information at their next meeting Tuesday, August 20.