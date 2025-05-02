LISTEN: AmeriCorps Cape Cod Funded Through Summer, but Future Uncertain

BARNSTABLE – AmeriCorps Cape Cod will be funded through August thanks to Barnstable County authorizing surplus funds, but its future is still uncertain after recent federal cuts have effectively shut down the program.

Program Manager Misty Neimeyer said they have a smaller class this year which allows them to pivot, but they are urging residents to contact lawmakers and advocate for funding from Washington.

The following is the full statement from Barnstable County’s regional government:

In response to the abrupt and unprecedented termination of federal funding for AmeriCorps Cape Cod (ACC), the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners voted unanimously today to fully fund the program through the remainder of the current service year. The decision followed a historic Special Meeting marked by extraordinary public engagement and unwavering support.

More than 100 individuals joined the virtual meeting, one of the most well-attended in recent County history, to voice their support for AmeriCorps Cape Cod. Service partners, alumni, members of the Assembly of Delegates, elected officials, and current AmeriCorps members delivered powerful, heartfelt testimony about the program’s irreplaceable role in disaster response, environmental protection, public health, and community resilience.

“We’ve heard today from young professionals, conservation leaders, emergency managers, and everyday citizens whose lives have been transformed by this program. The Commissioners are united in our commitment to continue AmeriCorps Cape Cod’s service to the region,” said Commissioner Sheila Lyons, Chair of the Board.

The federal grant supporting ACC was terminated suddenly and without due process by the interim head of the AmeriCorps Agency, following intervention by the federal Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), placing the program in immediate jeopardy. Despite this, AmeriCorps Cape Cod’s nine current members and staff have continued their vital service while the County worked urgently to assess emergency options.

Since its founding 26 years ago, AmeriCorps Cape Cod has engaged 580 full-time, trained national service members, who are not volunteers but professionals committed to 11 months of dedicated service. Collectively, they have contributed over one million hours of service across all 15 Cape Cod towns over the course of the program’s 26-year history. Their loss would create serious gaps across the region that cannot be filled by non-profits or volunteers alone.

AmeriCorps Cape Cod members serve in a variety of essential roles:

Disaster Response and Recovery:clearing storm debris, restoring evacuation routes, assisting emergency shelters, and supporting local police and fire departments.

Environmental Protection: restoring wetlands and herring runs, maintaining trails, diverting plastic waste from landfills, and supporting local conservation efforts.

Public Health Outreach:staffing clinics, aiding emergency response, supporting councils on aging, and working alongside health officials across all Cape towns.

Youth Education and Community Resilience: educating over 1,000 students annually through programs like WETFest, focused on water conservation and local ecosystems.

Today’s vote ensures that AmeriCorps Cape Cod’s projects and commitments will continue through 2025 while Barnstable County explores long-term strategies, including legal action, alternate funding models, and potential philanthropic partnerships.

During the meeting, Chip Reilly, Barnstable County’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, emphasized the critical role AmeriCorps Cape Cod plays in disaster response. “AmeriCorps is not a luxury. It’s a lifeline,” Reilly said, recalling how members were trained and ready to assist with regional sheltering within days of arriving on Cape Cod.”

“This outpouring of support shows that AmeriCorps Cape Cod is part of the very fabric of our region,” said Commissioner Mark Forest, himself a former national service volunteer. “We will not allow it to unravel. Cape Cod has always charted its own course and we’ll continue to do that now.”

TAKE ACTION: Community members are urged to contact elected officials to demand the restoration of federal AmeriCorps funding. Share your stories and let decision-maker know how vital this program is to Cape Cod.

Contact Information:

Senator Elizabeth Warren | (202) 224-4543 | warren.senate.gov

Senator Edward Markey | (202) 224-2742 | markey.senate.gov

Representative Bill Keating | (202) 225-3111 | https://keating.house.gov/

For updates and information, visit: www.capecod.gov/americorps