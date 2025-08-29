You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / LISTEN: Seaside Le Mans F1 race returns to raise money for cancer, child hunger and more

LISTEN: Seaside Le Mans F1 race returns to raise money for cancer, child hunger and more

August 29, 2025

MASHPEE – The Seaside Le Mans Race for the Cape Cod Community race returns next weekend to raise money for community organizations. 

The beneficiaries of this year’s F1-style race support a range of initiatives including cancer treatment, child hunger, and the arts, according to Matt Pitta, Director of Davenport Companies—the underwriter of the event. 

He is also joined on Sunday Journal this week by Race Coordinator Morgan Dexter. 

More than $9.5 million has been raised through sponsorships and matching gifts since the race began in 2001. 

This year’s race will be held on Saturday, September 6th from noon to 4 pm at the Mashpee Commons. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


