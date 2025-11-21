LISTEN: Upper Cape Tech brings Wizard of Oz to Holiday Dinner and Show

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Upper Cape Tech is bringing back its holiday tradition of a dinner and a show with the “Wizard of Oz” starting December 12th.

Drama Advisor Bobby Generaeu and senior Blake Gagne (who is playing the titular Wizard) Join Sunday Journal this week to talk about the show and highlight the menu. The production will feature new technology and an updated theater space. The students get to flex their talents every production, being a part of the set production, tech staff, and culinary crew.

More on the show including showtimes and tickets can be found here.