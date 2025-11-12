You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Listening sessions scheduled in five Cape Cod towns to get input on opioid settlement money

Listening sessions scheduled in five Cape Cod towns to get input on opioid settlement money

November 12, 2025

HYANNIS – The towns of Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Harwich and Orleans are collaborating on a series of listening sessions to determine how to best-use opioid settlement funding.

Towns across the U.S. have signed onto settlements in the last several years which have earned payouts from drug companies that were determined to have contributed to the opioid abuse crisis.

The local listening sessions are being held November 19th in Orleans and Chatham, on November 20th in Brewster and Harwich, and concluding on November 21st in Dennis.

The funds are intended to support prevention, treatment, recovery, and community well-being.

More details about the sessions, and a  link to a survey, are available on the Barnstable County website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

