LIVE VIDEO: Watch the Telethon for Hope

Housing Assistance’s 17th Annual Telethon for Hope will be a musical celebration, featuring some of the region’s top musicians and entertainers, including Jonathan Thompson of JT’s Chronicles, Monica Rizzio, Sarah Swain, Super Soulshine, David Roth, Larry Marsland, and David Bussiere and Troy Williams.

With longer musical segments, this year’s performers will add to the festiveness and joy this annual Housing Assistance event inspires. They’ll be joined by host Matt Pitta as well as our generous donors, sponsors, and phone bank fundraisers who have all stepped up to make sure everyone has a safe place to call home this holiday season.