Local Advocates Applaud State-Funded SNAP Benefits Boost

HYANNIS – Amid a surge in food insecurity, local advocates are praising recent action by state lawmakers that will provide state-funded SNAP benefits expansions through June.

Family Pantry of Cape Cod Executive Director Christine Menard said that they have seen a significant rise in users since the beginning of supply chain issues linked to rising fuel costs and the war in Ukraine.

“They’re just going to get the 40% of the federal benefits put back on their card. So this is good news for the families, especially right now,” said Menard.

“The summer work hasn’t picked up all the way yet. We’re still seeing like a 35 to 40% increase over last year so there’s still a big need out there.”

According to state officials, families will see a minimum increase in their benefits of $38 per month.

Households will receive their first round of state-funded extra SNAP benefits on Friday

Menard added that the Family Pantry has volunteers who can assist in signing up.

She said in March, they helped sign up 173 new families compared to 118 families the same time last year.

Those already on SNAP benefits will not need to re-apply.

More resources on the program can be found on the state’s website here.