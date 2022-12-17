Local Food Security Program Receives $450,000 Boost from State

BARNSTABLE – Part of $28.5 million in Food Assistance grants will help local food security programs promoting underserved communities on Cape.

The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Food Access Program has received about $450,000 to support partnerships with local farmers and fishermen providing food to communities.

“While the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program was created as part of our Administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, through this next $28.5 million, we will be able to continue to utilize this important initiative to ensure access to healthy, locally produced food for all residents throughout the state,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“The $7.2 million that we are awarding through the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program will further our efforts to invest in the Commonwealth’s food supply chain, creating a stronger and more resilient food system.”

Initiatives by the program include purchasing produce from local growers in collaboration with Cape Abilities Farm, purchasing haddock chowder and fish stew from the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance for underserved communities, and strengthening other existing food networks.

The emphasized creating a sustainable network of growers, social service organizations, and local volunteers with the funds.