Local Health Organizations Receive Money to Boost Vaccinations

HYANNIS – The state has announced $4.5 million grants for communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, including some on Cape Cod.

The funds were awarded from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the state to help increase vaccine accessibility.

“These trusted community-based organizations know their communities best,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke.

“They use their knowledge and relationships to expand the efforts of our Vaccine Equity Initiative by helping address the unique health equity needs of the communities and populations they serve – needs that have been exacerbated by COVID-19.”

Local organizations that are benefiting from the money include the Community Health Center and Duffy Health Center and the Nantucket Board of Health.

Health Imperatives Nantucket and the Community Foundation for Nantucket will also benefit from the funds.