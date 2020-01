HYANNIS – Representatives from the Massachusetts Health Connector will be in Hyannis next Wednesday, January 15.

Residents can visit the Mayflower Bakery and Cafe on Falmouth Road from 10 to 11:30 a.m to learn about open enrollment for health insurance.

Navigators from the Community Action Committee of Cape Cod and Islands will be on hand to assist those interested.

People who wish to begin coverage on February 1 must sign up and pay by January 23.