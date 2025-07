Click to print (Opens in new window)

WAREHAM – The Massachusetts State Police and Fire Marshal investigated a fatal fireworks accident in Wareham on the Fourth of July.

A man identified as Robert Spagnuolo of Wareham was apparently setting off fireworks at the beach located off of Beach Street.

Officials say Spagnuolo was killed when one of them exploded.

Massachusetts law prohibits the possession, use and sale of fireworks without a permit and certification.