You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Marine Biological Lab receives unrestricted $25M gift, largest in institution’s history

Marine Biological Lab receives unrestricted $25M gift, largest in institution’s history

August 5, 2025

WOODS HOLE – The Marine Biological Laboratory has received a $25 million gift, the largest private contribution in the the center’s 137-year history.

The gift is unrestricted, and will be used to support core operations and infrastructure for education and research programs.

The donation was from Mark Terasaki, a Marine Bio Lab scientist who also works as a professor in the Department of Cell Biology at the University of Connecticut.

Terasaki said, “I am so pleased to be able to help support the MBL. The infrastructure costs are essential to keep it running. I have spent 40 consecutive summers at the MBL. I know it to be a magical place where wonderful interactions and insights occur,” said Terasaki.

He called the Lab’s educational program “world-class” and added, “This donation is part of the legacy of my late father, Paul Terasaki. He was a pioneer in human transplantation and founded One Lambda, a company specializing in transplant diagnostics.”

MBL Director Nipam Patel said, “Mark’s philanthropy represents the kind of support that is especially critical as sharp reductions in federal funding for basic biological research impede scientists’ ability to make the discoveries and technical advances that drive biological discovery forward.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 