You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Masks Required at Cape Cod National Seashore

Masks Required at Cape Cod National Seashore

January 10, 2023

EASTHAM – Masks are required at Cape Cod National Seashore buildings amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Barnstable County is currently at a high community transmission level. 

At that level, individuals are encouraged to use masks and avoid non-essential indoor activities if they are at high risk for severe illness. 

They also urge individuals to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster doses.

The official alert from the National Park Service can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 