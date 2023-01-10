Masks Required at Cape Cod National Seashore

EASTHAM – Masks are required at Cape Cod National Seashore buildings amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Barnstable County is currently at a high community transmission level.

At that level, individuals are encouraged to use masks and avoid non-essential indoor activities if they are at high risk for severe illness.

They also urge individuals to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster doses.

The official alert from the National Park Service can be found here.