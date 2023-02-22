Massachusetts Among Most Expensive for Ambulance Rides

HYANNIS – According to a state report, Massachusetts’ publicly-owned ambulances are among the most expensive in the country.

The state’s Health Policy Commission said that rides across the Commonwealth are about twice the national average at almost $1,600.

As patients usually do not have a choice in which ambulance picks them up in emergencies, out-of-network insurance costs are common.

Ground ambulance services are also not included under the No Surprises Act—federal protections designed to prevent unexpected bills from emergency medical care.

State House News Service’s Sam Drysdale contributed to this article.