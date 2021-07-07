Massachusetts Candidates for Governor Amassing Campaign Cash

BOSTON (AP) — With the election still more than a year off, Massachusetts candidates for governor have begun stockpiling campaign cash.

But two with the largest reserves are not officially running yet — Republican Lt. Gov. Karen Polito and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey.

Polito’s decision likely hinges on whether Republican Gov. Charlie Baker decides to seek a third term.

Three other Democrats have already announced their candidacies.

They are state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, Harvard University professor Danielle Allen and former state Sen. Ben Downing.

As of June 30, Baker had about $524,000 in his campaign compared to Polito, who had $2.2 million.