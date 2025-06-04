Massachusetts economy ranked best in nation

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts economy has been ranked the best in the nation.

WalletHub gave the state top marks for tech industry jobs and invention patents per capita.

Gov. Maura Healey says it’s a testament to the state’s investments in education, health care and innovation.

“Massachusetts is number one for education, health care and innovation. We’re the best state to be a woman, to have a baby and to be a working parent. So, it’s no surprise that we also have the best state economy,” said Governor Healey.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible businesses, universities and research institutions that drive our innovation economy and to the top-notch talent that continues to choose Massachusetts as the place to grow their careers and their futures. As Governor, I’m going to continue to work every day to maintain our top spot by lowering costs, growing our leadership in cutting-edge industries like applied AI, life sciences and climatetech, building more housing, and supporting workforce development.”

The following is the full statement from the governor’s office on the ranking: