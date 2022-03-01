You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts Gas Prices Soar by 8 Cents Per Gallon

Massachusetts Gas Prices Soar by 8 Cents Per Gallon

March 1, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has soared 8 cents in the past week as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of crude oil on the international market, which in turn is felt at the pump in the U.S.

AAA Northeast said Monday that drivers in Massachusetts are spending an average of $3.62 per gallon now, 24 cents higher than one month ago and 98 cents more than one year ago.

The Massachusetts average price is a penny higher than the national average. Crude oil spiked briefly to more than $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s.

From The Associated Press

