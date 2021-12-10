You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts’ Governor Weighs $20M in Afghan, Haiti Aid

Massachusetts’ Governor Weighs $20M in Afghan, Haiti Aid

December 10, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Immigrant advocates in Massachusetts are cheering the inclusion of $20 million in aid to Afghan refugees and Haitian migrants in a broader, $4 billion spending plan approved by state lawmakers.

The bill, which is currently awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker’s approval, sets aside $12 million for Afghan refugees and another $8 million for Haitian migrants.

Jeffrey Thielman, president and CEO of the International Institute of New England, a refugee resettlement agency, said Friday the bill, if approved, would make Massachusetts one of the few if only states to commit state money to support the latest waves of immigrants from both troubled countries.

By PHILIP MARCELO, The Associated Press
