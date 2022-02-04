Massachusetts House Approves Nero’s Bill

HYANNIS – Lawmakers are celebrating the passage of Nero’s Bill by the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos, who is the presenting sponsor of the bill, said that he was proud to be part of the House session that could grant the bill passage.

The bill allows emergency medical technicians (EMTS) to treat K-9 police units who are injured in the line of duty.

It was written in response to the shooting death of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and the severe wounding of his K-9 police partner Nero.

Nero recovered from the incident after receiving treatment from veterinary care.

Xiarhos was the Yarmouth Deputy Chief of Police at the time.

“Police dogs are heroes every bit as much as their human counterparts in law enforcement,” Xiarhos said.

“It’s our job to protect them and to make sure injured service animals receive critical emergency medical treatment if needed. I am proud to always back our first responders.”

Xiarhos said that he hopes to see the bill get passed by the Senate next and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in its current form this summer.