Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase 2 will provide about $188 million over 4 years to build out EV infrastructure, as well as provide $40 million for fast-charging hubs in environmental justice communities including those in Barnstable.

“When you look at Phase 1, which is what just wrapped up, on the Cape specifically I can say we installed 140 ports at 39 charging sites which is a great start for Cape Cod and we are looking to expand this greatly in the next phase,” said McKinnon.

Almost 20 percent of the 4,200 charging ports installed statewide were in environmental justice communities, including Barnstable.

McKinnon added that the expansion to EV stations will help places like the Cape, where the local economy relies heavily on visitors from outside the region.

“That’s why I think this is so exciting particularly for Cape Cod, where we see folks making these Investments as well,” said McKinnon.

“Some of the bed and breakfasts are doing it because they recognize that customers and clientele are more and more adapting to and investing in EV’s, and they want to know there’s a place for them to have access to the charging infrastructure.”

According to Eversource, the transportation sector accounts for more than 40 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in the Commonwealth.

A ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars in Massachusetts will go into effect in 2035.

Massachusetts’ decarbonization roadmap can be found online here.