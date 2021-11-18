You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts Senate Approves Sweeping Mental Health Bill

Massachusetts Senate Approves Sweeping Mental Health Bill

November 17, 2021

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate unanimously has approved a bill that would make Massachusetts residents eligible for annual mental health wellness exams, akin to annual physical exams at no cost.

The bill would also create an online portal to help smooth the transition from emergency to longer-tern care and dedicate $122 million to recruit and retain nearly 2,000 behavioral professionals.

The bill would rely in part on $400 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The proposal would enforce existing mental health parity laws intended to guarantee insurance coverage for mental health care is equal to coverage for other medical conditions.

By STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press
