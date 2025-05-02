You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts Town Official Floats Idea of Tolls on Canal Bridges

May 2, 2025

Sagamore Bridge. Mary Ierardi, CapeCod.com

MASHPEE – A Mashpee town official is raising the idea of tolls on the Cape Cod Bridges. 

Select Board Vice Chair David Weeden asked Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Dylan Fernandes during their most recent meeting to consider advocating the idea to MassDevelopment, saying it can be a long-term funding solution for the Cape’s biggest challenges. 

“Even if you did only two dollars an axle only calculating cars, you’d bring in about 70 million dollars a year. That money should be earmarked towards state revolving funds towards coastal and water quality issues,” said Weeden. 

“I think we could generate a lot of money towards helping the local cape cod communities address the lack of infrastructure we’re all facing.”

The Cape Cod Commission considered a 2009 plan utilizing cameras to bill off-Cape residents, but it was quickly scrapped after backlash. 

Current plans for the Sagamore Bridge replacement project do not feature tolls at this time. 

