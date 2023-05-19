Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins Resigns

HYANNIS – Rachael Rollins has officially resigned as US Attorney for Massachusetts in the wake of a monthlong ethics probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

The inspector general’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, reported the Associated Press in November.

First assistant US Attorney Joshua Levy will serve as the acting US Attorney.

The following is the full statement from the Department of Justice on the appointment of Levy.