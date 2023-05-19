Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins Resigns

HYANNIS – Rachael Rollins has officially resigned as US Attorney for Massachusetts in the wake of a monthlong ethics probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general.
The inspector general’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, reported the Associated Press in November.
First assistant US Attorney Joshua Levy will serve as the acting US Attorney.
The following is the full statement from the Department of Justice on the appointment of Levy.
Rachael S. Rollins resigned today as United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. In accordance with the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy has assumed the role of Acting U.S. Attorney.
Mr. Levy joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office with over 25 years of legal experience and has served as First Assistant United States Attorney since January 2022. Mr. Levy was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, from 1997 to 2004, serving in the Criminal Division’s Economic Crimes Unit. There, he prosecuted a wide range of white-collar crimes including health care fraud, securities and investor fraud, terrorism financing and environmental crimes.