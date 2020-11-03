You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts Voters to Decide Ballot Questions, Senate Race

Massachusetts Voters to Decide Ballot Questions, Senate Race

November 3, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters are deciding a statewide referendum that would transform the way ballots are cast with the adoption of ranked choice voting — a system aimed at eliminating the so-called spoiler effect.

Voters are also weighing whether to expand the state’s existing right to repair law giving independent auto shops greater access to vehicle maintenance and repair data.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is hoping to defeat GOP challenger Kevin O’Connor, a lawyer who’s pitched himself as a candidate who can clean house in Washington.

Voters in the 4th Congressional District are choosing the state’s newest House member.

By The Associated Press

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


