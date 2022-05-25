MassDOT Competing for Federal Money that Could Fund Canal Bridges

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has applied for several federal grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that could help fund the Cape Cod Canal bridge replacements.

The bill authorizes over $110 billion in grants for projects across the nation. MassDOT has applied for $2.9 billion, with about $1 billion of that being for the bridges.

“MassDOT is grateful for the work of Massachusetts’ Congressional delegation in passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and we are excited to be moving ahead in coordination with our federal and local partners to pursue and compete for every federal dollar possible to replace and modernize aging infrastructure to improve the safety and reliability of our transportation network and support initiatives around housing, economic development, climate resilience and equity,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $4 billion following estimate adjustments for recent inflation rates by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.